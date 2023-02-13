Cody Rhodes Returning to Madison Square Garden for the First Time in Several Years

For the first time since 2015, Cody Rhodes will wrestle inside Madison Square Garden, which many people consider to be the most renowned arena in the entire world.

After leaving WWE in 2016, Rhodes reinvented himself and helped found AEW before making a triumphant comeback at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. An injury that necessitated surgery briefly put a stop to his second run, but after making a big comeback at the Royal Rumble, he is back in the mix at the top of the card.

Rhodes revealed today that he will compete at the WWE house show on March 12 at MSG in New York City. He had not previously been advertised for the show.

Rhodes last wrestled at the venue in December 2015, at a post-Christmas live event, where he lost to Titus O’Neil as Stardust.

MSG’s website is currently advertising the following stars for the show:

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Drew McIntyre

* Becky Lynch

* Bianca Belair

* Sami Zayn

* The Usos

* Liv Morgan

* Kevin Owens

* Gunther

* Braun Strowman

* The Street Profit

At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April, Rhodes will face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title.

You can check out Rhodes’ announcement below: