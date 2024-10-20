Cody Rhodes Reveals Area Of U.S. That Holds Special Significance For Him

The Carolina’s and Georgia area is ‘something special’ to Cody Rhodes.

The Undisputed WWE Champion spoke about the significance of the area to him during an interview promoting this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown.

“For me, Jim Crockett Promotions, my dad, when he wrestled and when he produced, was all here in the Carolinas and Georgia in this area,” Rhodes stated. “So even if I try to treat every place like it’s my home, and I do, there is a difference between when you’re really close to home, actually.”

“There’s just something special about being in the Carolinas,” he added. “Being a Rhodes and having what we would consider the North Star of the industry, which is unexpected. I never would have thought this would happen and now it’s just the greatest thing to be able to take it to each one of these cities.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.