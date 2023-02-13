Cody Rhodes Reveals He Was Talked Out of a “Legacy” Tattoo and Opens Up About His WWE Return

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, Rhodes talked about the upcoming A&E Biography series on Dusty Rhodes:

“Upon seeing the first cut, he told the right story. He tells the story of Dusty Rhodes through the eyes of his four kids, and not the first two, but also the last two, me and Teil, and that really rounds it out as far as who he was. There are some secrets in here that aren’t secrets to I guess wrestling insiders, but I’m really excited for A&E casual watchers who just catch these things to see how special he was, not just while he was doing and being the American Dream, but in that last chapter of his life within NXT.”

Regarding how he felt about returning to WWE, Cody said, “No one made me feel this way, but I felt almost like an outsider and to a degree, a bit like an enemy because we had put on such a battle on Wednesday nights, and I had done things and said things. They weren’t things you can walk back. They’re things you live with. There’s reasons for them and you stand by them, but as much as I might have felt that way, I was met with familiar faces like a Kofi Kingston. Then I was met with the ultimate individual in Seth Rollins who’s carrying RAW and is just so good. For him to not look at me as the enemy, but for him to look at me as an asset. If you ask him the same thing if he was sitting in this chair, he will tell you he doesn’t like me. I don’t like Seth. We’re not gonna get along, ever, however, the utmost respect for him. For him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking.”

Cody also commented on his WrestleMania debut at Mania 26 with The Legacy, “I almost got a tattoo on my hand of the Legacy logo before the match. I want to say, and I hope I’m giving credit to the right guy, Kofi Kingston was the one who told me absolutely not to do that. Like, yeah, Legacy was cool. Yes, I was excited about having this first real WrestleMania, but it’s not that place on the card that you need this tattoo. I thought, okay. I also liked the L. I thought it was a pretty cool logo, but I didn’t get the tattoo, so Kofi was right.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)