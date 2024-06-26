Cody Rhodes Reveals His “Number One Red Flag” He Hears In Locker Rooms

During an appearance on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed his “number one red flag” that he hears in wrestling locker rooms:

“The number one red flag I hear. If you meet a guy who is a legend who is coming in on the roster and he’s going to be active, or a part-time guy, the number one red flag if you’re young or in the middle of the pack (as a) talent is when you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just here for the young guys.’ I already know. You’re not just here for the young guys. I would rather you tell me straight up, ‘I’m here for some of ya’ll, and I’m here for myself.’

This a selfish, competitive business. I like the most transparent people. ‘Here’s what I’d like to do, let’s do it.’ Whenever I hear, ‘I’m here for the young guys,’ which is not often and not anytime soon I’ve heard it. In my mind, instantly, I’m like, ‘That’s the biggest red flag ever. I’d rather him tell them he’s just here for himself.’”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)