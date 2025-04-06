Cody Rhodes Reveals Real-Life Disagreement With John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on Pardon My Take to discuss several topics, including how he got into a real-life disagreement with John Cena behind-the-scenes.

Rhodes said, “One of the biggest disagreements John Cena and I have had, and we had this disagreement behind the scenes and in front of the camera, he feels that I’m not authentic enough or as authentic as he was. I think at this point, I’m pretty confident in who I am and I feel like I got a proven track record. The answer is, you can’t be a hack about it.”

On how you can’t make all the fans like you:

“Maybe it’s that, some of them don’t like you. You can’t get them all, they may not like you. When I was wrestling Kevin Owens, he has a great fan base and great equity in general. Most people cheered but there are some — you hear a wild thing every now and then. You just got to let it go, you can’t get them all.”

