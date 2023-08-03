Cody Rhodes Reveals What He Has Liked Most About AEW Since His Departure

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Forbes.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes was asked about what he has enjoyed most about AEW since his departure from the company.

Rhodes said, “Ricky Starks. I love what Ricky’s doing. He surprised me at the Royal Rumble and just showed up backstage. There’s grainy security footage that you can still find of Ricky backstage, but that’s just him. I love seeing guys like Ricky and [MJF] doing well in AEW. It’s great seeing all the talent I trained with and worked with at the Nightmare Factory growing and really making a name for themselves.”