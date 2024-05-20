Cody Rhodes Reveals When He Learned About Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Plans

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will make his next title defense this weekend at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. He’ll defend his title against Logan Paul. Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the match, among other topics.

There was some discussion about the WrestleMania 40 documentary, which has yet to be released on Peacock. Rhodes stated that we might see when he learns about plans to do The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

Rhodes said, “One thing that might be revealed in the documentary and might put things in a different perspective for people is I find out about the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns the day of the Royal Rumble and I had to leave that room head up and make sure no one knew what could possibly happen and probably one of the more difficult days I’ve ever had in the wrestling business. But also, how could you complain when you’re winning the Royal Rumble. When you’re pointing at the sign [and] over 20,000 people in Tampa. It was such a high, such a low.”

He continued, “I’ll say this about the month leading up to WrestleMania 40. You try to create these ideal situations for yourself as an athlete…I just couldn’t catch a break when it came to the ideal circumstance. I was just talking to Brandi about this this morning but my bus a few days before WrestleMania becomes a giant fireball out in the parking lot. Had to bring in a new bus for me. I’m sleeping in a bunk that was for a band…I was not gonna be presented with the ideal circumstances. I had given into that and conceded that before WrestleMania because I just had this feeling, even all the way back to the Royal Rumble. I had this feeling that it was gonna work out.”

Cody stated that DDP told him that whatever happened to him would be for the best, and he was correct.