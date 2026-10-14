Cody Rhodes Reveals Which Street Fighter Scene Felt Like A WWE Show

WWE star “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with HeyUGuys and Andrew Shulz about various topics, including whether his wrestling experience assisted him with the fight scenes in the Street Fighter movie.

Rhodes said, “Well, I think everyone assumes that the pro wrestling guys might know how to do some stunts. And then when we get out there in the stunts and John Valera — JV, who put all the stunts together for the whole movie — they realize really quickly, we’re idiots. We’re — you want to teach us the right things to do. So, we spend a lot of time prepping for more intimate — to your point, we’re not in arenas, it’s not thousands of people.”

On which scene felt like a WWE show:

“But in one of the scenes of the trailer, you’ve seen the movie now. The one scene felt like it was a WWE show, the burlesque when we’re in this room here. Because it was packed. I mean Katao filled that place up. So, that energy helped helped bring it forward. And you got a lot of live performers too, not just wrestlers, Orville Peck as Vegs. So I think everyone kind of felt that energy. But thanks to JV, I think it helped me because I was pretty clueless.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.