Cody Rhodes Reveals Who Decided to Air Hype Videos for His WWE Royal Rumble Return

WWE had been airing hype videos for Cody Rhodes’ return for several weeks prior to his appearance at the Royal Rumble.

Rhodes was rumored to return at the show after being sidelined after wrestling Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event last June. Instead of keeping it a surprise, WWE announced it ahead of time after airing the hype videos.

The hype videos were overseen by Jeremy Borash, who previously worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling before joining WWE.

Inside the Ropes asked Rhodes about the decision to make the announcement ahead of time and who came up with the idea. Triple H had the idea.

Rhodes started by saying, “Obviously, I’m not in charge of anything here. I’m a man on the roster and want to be the top man, but in the case of the video packages, vignettes, and build-up…I think it’s an okay thing to share. That was Triple H’s idea and the team around him. WWE is always super anonymous in terms of the team, but I have to shout out Colleen, JB (Jeremy Borash), Adam Panucci, and Ben Williams. These guys put these videos together because my situation is unique in the sense that I do not play a character.”

Rhodes continued, “I don’t even think I’m one of those turned up to 11. I am me, always, and that’s a little scary. That’s intimidating if you’re saying, ‘He’s coming back at the Royal Rumble.’ ‘I’m coming back at the Royal Rumble and everybody needs to get off the mountain’ or whatever it is that I said. You’re putting yourself in a situation where you best deliver, and I thought that they covered my journey in such a real way.”

Rhodes discussed how calling your shot is risky and gave examples of people like Joe Namath and Babe Rush doing so in the past to win something.

“I’m not saying I’m those individuals, but again, in our world, Triple H called his shot. It’s very important to me to keep your word with the fans, especially now. As I’ve gotten older, keeping your word, and I felt like I kept my word. I showed up in the best shape of my freaking life, and I was able to get it done,” Rhodes stated.

Rhodes also discussed having AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at the Royal Rumble.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)