Cody Rhodes Reveals Why He’ll Always Have The “Suit” Look In WWE

Complex released the latest installment of their popular ‘Sneaker Shopping’ digital series with Cody Rhodes to promote his WWE Universal Championship defense against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland this coming Saturday night, August 3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about whether or not he would keep wearing suits and having that be his look.

“I will probably be a suit guy in the industry forever,” he said. “I don’t know if this is appropriate for this show or not, but I’ll say it, and I’ve said it in interviews prior, anyone who I’ve ever worked with in business who’s intimidated by the fact that you wear a suit, I feel like they have a little dick, like clearly. Clearly, come on man. Everyone has what they so.”

Rhodes continued, “Because I don’t want to wear shorts with you. Give me a break. The energy that comes from people who are like, ‘Ugh, I don’t know man, he’s in that suit, he’s trying to be something.’ I’m not trying to be something. I want to be something. That’s the whole thing. So maybe not…maybe little penis. They know who they are, with the little penises.”

