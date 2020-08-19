Cody Rhodes Reveals Why Jim Cornette’s Opinions Of AEW Don’t Bother Him

As many of you who listen to his weekly podcast know, Jim Cornette often goes on wild rants regarding both AEW and WWE. He often takes shots at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks’ approach to the business and its current times. When Cody Rhodes was asked by a fan on Twitter how he feels about Cornette’s rants, he said it doesn’t bother him. Cody said,

“I don’t mind the cornete stuff. Guy was a total legend, but his stuff is parody and shock…some folks take it literally though. I respect all the opinions, wrestling hasn’t been discussed at this level in many years. Can’t hate that. We are working to make the best show weekly.”