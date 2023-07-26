Cody Rhodes Says He And Seth Rollins Aren’t Heading Towards Friendship

“The American Nightmare” and “The Visionary” won’t be hanging out anytime soon.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth interview, during which he gave an update on his behind-the-scenes relationship with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, which as noted, has never been overly good.

“Seth and I are not friends,” he said. “It doesn’t look like we’re heading towards friendship. There has been some flirtation with it. Don’t think it’s going to happen though. All that aside, if I ever write a book one day, a whole chapter will be about how good that guy is and how he’s super valuable to WWE.”

Cody continued, “And he’s still undervalued, in my opinion. And having Monday nights with him and I in a nice, competitive who’s the guy, without ever having to be in the ring with each other. I couldn’t ask for a better sparring partner in that sense. I don’t want to wrestle Seth ever again. But that day, he made a decision that was very important. And if you get him ask him because I still don’t want to say nice things about him.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.