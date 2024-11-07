Cody Rhodes Says He Didn’t Have A Plan When He Left AEW

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes appeared on the Flagrant podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he didn’t have a plan when he left AEW.

Rhodes said, “It looked like I had a plan to everybody else, it was a total bluff. I didn’t know what the plan was. I certainly could have gone back (to AEW), we could have figured that out and been fine. Something inside was pointing a different direction for me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

