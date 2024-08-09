Cody Rhodes Says He Plans On Gaining Weight Once He Is Done With Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took to an episode of his So What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast to talk about a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including how he plans on putting on at least 75 to 100 pounds once he is done with wrestling.

Rhodes said, “I’m trying to warn everybody, when this is done, I’d like to at least put on 75 to 100 pounds. Anything that’s even like [my] jawline, I want it gone. I’ve done this since I was 14. I’ve been working out since I was 14, which, you shouldn’t start working out when you’re 14, but like, redneck parents and my dad and everything… I don’t know, a Tommy Bahama shirt, khaki shorts, red, sunburned, kind of consistently. I don’t know what that look is, but that’s my ideal [look for when I’m in my] 60s.”

On being able to still do his moves after gaining weight:

“Guys, I don’t want it edited that I want to gain that much weight because I want to put it out in the universe. So, I’m complimenting myself, but if there’s a Legends SmackDown ten years from now, they’re like, ‘Bro, don’t put him out there.’ I want to be able to still do the moves. That would be great because a lot of the bigger dudes can go. Adrian Adonis was like 400 pounds at one point in his career, and he was moving like a cruiserweight actually.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

