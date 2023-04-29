Cody Rhodes Says His Feud Against Roman Reigns Is Not Over Despite WWE Draft

Cody Rhodes will remain on RAW, as seen during the 2023 WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, while Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will remain on SmackDown.

Rhodes teased that his feud with Roman Reigns will continue regardless of the Draft results during WWE’s live event in Belfast, Ireland on Friday night (prior to Smackdown airing).

“The way I look at it is this what happened in Wrestlemania in Hollywood (losing to Reigns) is an injustice that I 100% intend on avenging. Doesn’t matter what, doesn’t matter when it happens. I still intend to finish the story. And part of finishing the story means coming back to Belfast – Champion.”

Rhodes could win the 2023 Money in the Bank contract or even the 2024 Royal Rumble for another shot at Reigns, according to internet speculation.

