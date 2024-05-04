Cody Rhodes Says His RAW Exit After Happened Quicker Than He Wanted It To

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Twitter Spaces session, where he talked about a number of topics including how his RAW exit happened quicker than he wanted it to and was ready for it to happen.

Rhodes said, “My Raw exit kind of happened quicker than perhaps I was ready for it to happen.” “And maybe that’s the best. The draft is what it is. The rules are set. I’m a Smackdown guy.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments below.