Cody Rhodes Says His WWE Return Rekindled His Passion For Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with fellow WWE star The Miz on So What Do You Want To Talk About? on a number of topics including his midsdet in AEW.

Rhodes said, “I feel I was so caught up in the moment of the revolution that was happening, and wanting to be the guy they trusted the most with the revolution, wanting to be the guy they trusted the most when all these changes are happening. The world is opening up and wrestlers are coming straight from the independents as they are to a big time TV setting, I just wanted to be the face of all of that. I feel like I focused heavily on it, not realizing, ‘Is this working? Is it not working? Is this taking off?’ Especially with AEW, I was very in the moment. ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to be great.’”

On his WWE return:

“By the time I came back at WrestleMania, my feeling was, ‘I think I’ll be well-received, but I might also be booed as the guy who went away and did all these things.’ I would never say I was just happy to be there, but at that point in my career, it was about providing for my family and the best thing for my family. Then, as soon as I came back, instance to walking out, it had rekindled, not just my love for pro wrestling, but it rekindled the feeling of ‘I can get to the top. It’s not lost yet. I still have a shot at it.”

