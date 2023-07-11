Cody Rhodes Says John Cena’s Work With Make-A-Wish Foundation Is “Surreal”

Cody Rhodes is impressed with John Cena.

“The American Nightmare” appeared on ESPN Radio for an interview this week, during which he offered high-praise to Cena for the record-setting amount of work he has done over the years with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“What WWE does with Make-A-Wish and the efforts that are made in terms of not just a specific superstar meeting a young kid, it’s the whole group,” Rhodes. “WWE pretty much involves everyone. It’s kind of this whole gauntlet of you meet this guy, you meet this guy, you do this, you do that, and then you get to meet your superstar.”

Rhodes continued, “I am honored to be part of that. What John (Cena) has done in terms of number of wishes, surpassing even Michael Jordan, is absolutely surreal. To even be in the same air and the same conversation is really special because it’s not, you know, we list all those titles and all that wonderful stuff. You guys know the real stuff is something like what John has done in terms of Make-A-Wish and having a lasting impact and being able to do something special. So it’s just an honor to be part of that group.”

Check out the complete interview at ESPN.com. H/T WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.