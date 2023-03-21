Cody Rhodes Says The Bloodline Will Leave Roman Reigns After WrestleMania 39

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW , Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman for the main event segment.

When asked what his problem is with Cody Rhodes, Reigns stated that the problem is what Rhodes represents. Cody, according to Reigns, is a “professional wrestler,” whereas Roman is a fighter and a megastar. Roman stated that Cody ran away from Stardust and couldn’t get over in a promotion he helped create before returning to WWE.

Cody will have to look in the mirror on April 3rd and make a decision that Dusty Reigns will be proud of, according to Reigns. He said, Cody will do what he always does and “run like a little b*tch.”

Cody admitted that he ran away after the business broke his heart, but he did help the wrestlers make a lot more money. “nobody needs to bring up my father one more time,” Cody said, because the only thing you’ll see at WrestleMania will be Cody. Cody stated that on April 3rd, Reigns must wake up knowing what it’s like to lose, and that Jey and Jimmy will both leave him. He also stated that Solo Sikoa will leave him, leaving Roman without a family.

Cody whispered something into Sikoa’s ear, and teased that Cody got through to him. Sikoa then attacked Cody but was met with a powerful kick. Reigns stopped Sikoa from hitting the Umaga spike. This is the latest tease that Jimmy, Jey, and Solo will turn on Reigns at WrestleMania.

Click here for full WWE RAW results. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are some highlights from the segment: