Cody Rhodes Sees WWE Potential For Conor McGregor

Cody Rhodes, the undisputed WWE champion, wants to see former UFC champion Conor McGregor compete in the squared circle.

Given his charisma and microphone skills, many fans believe McGregor would do well if he ever made the transition. Last year, McGregor began mentioning Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on social media, which sparked conversation.

He hinted at something going on at WWE SummerSlam in Detroit. Nothing came of it.

Speaking with The Schmo, the Undisputed WWE Champion believes Mcgregor would thrive in WWE.

Rhodes said, “One I’d love to see dip his toes into the water with WWE would be Conor…..Just to dip his toes. The competition environment at WWE, the competition is different than what you might think. It’s so much about who has the most discipline, who is the most professional, getting there to the finish line, getting there to a WrestleMania. I feel like someone who has competed at the highest level like he has and so many amazing fights, it’s time to maybe dip into the more entertainment side of sports entertainment. I think he’d be great at it, I do.”

Rhodes also named McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Chuck Liddell, and Jon Jones as his UFC Mount Rushmore.

You can check out the interview below:



