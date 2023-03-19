Cody Rhodes Set For First WWE SmackDown TV Match Since 2016, Updated Line-Up For Next Week

Next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

As seen in the video below, Rhodes vs. Kaiser was booked after Imperium’s Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interrupted Rhodes’ interview with Megan Morant on The SmackDown LowDown. Kaiser made fun of Rhodes for boasting about his Royal Rumble victory when he entered the match last and eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, who had been in the match from the beginning. Kaiser then stated that Rhodes only demonstrated how pathetic he is that night.

Rhodes praised GUNTHER but stated that he lost, stating that this is all about wins and losses. Rhodes stated that only Hall of Famers and those at the bottom of the card argue that this is not about wins and losses. Kaiser intervened, stating that GUNTHER is the future and Rhodes is just hype. Rhodes then proposed a match with Kaiser for next Friday, which Kaiser reluctantly agreed to. As Imperium walked out, Vinci told Rhodes that he had made a huge mistake.

This will be Rhodes and Kaiser’s first-ever match.

Cody has wrestled a few SmackDown dark matches in recent months, but this appears to be his first blue brand TV match since Apollo Crews defeated Stardust on the April 26, 2016 episode of SmackDown.

The following is the updated card for next week’s SmackDown on FOX from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, as well as the SmackDown LowDown segment:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Los Angeles Knight

* Cody Rhodes takes on Ludwig Kaiser.