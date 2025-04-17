Cody Rhodes Set For Third Straight WrestleMania Main Event

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against John Cena this Sunday at WrestleMania 41 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, in what promises to be a historic showdown. Cena earned the title opportunity by winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber Match in March.

The match was made even more personal when Rhodes rejected The Rock’s request to hand over the championship and turn heel. The moment sparked a dramatic twist, as Cena shocked the world by turning heel, aligning himself with The Rock and Travis Scott, and attacking Rhodes in the closing moments of the Chamber event.

With this match, Rhodes joins an elite group of wrestlers who have main-evented three straight WrestleManias, alongside Roman Reigns, John Cena, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock.

Rhodes’ recent WrestleMania history includes:

WrestleMania 38 (2022) – Returned to WWE and defeated Seth Rollins.

WrestleMania 39 (2023) – Won the Royal Rumble but lost to Roman Reigns in the main event.

WrestleMania 40 (2024) – Competed on both nights; lost a tag match on Night 1, then defeated Roman Reigns on Night 2 in a Bloodline Rules Match to become Undisputed WWE Champion.

Now at WrestleMania 41, Rhodes looks to continue his legacy—and solidify his place at the top—by overcoming a heel version of 16-time World Champion John Cena, who seeks to break the record for most world title reigns in WWE history.