Cody Rhodes Set To Address John Cena’s Shocking Betrayal On SmackDown

WWE announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will make an appearance on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown to address the shocking ending of the Elimination Chamber PLE that saw John Cena turning on him and aligning with “The Final Boss” The Rock.

Previously announced for the show are WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green facing Michin in a Street Fight and appearances from “The Viper” Randy Orton and Jade Cargill.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.