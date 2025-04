Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is scheduled to appear on NBC’s The Today Show later today.

Rhodes will be featured in a special segment titled “Catching Up with Cody Rhodes,” where he is expected to discuss his career journey and promote the upcoming WrestleMania 41 event. His appearance comes just days before he defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of Night Two at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.