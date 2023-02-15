Cody Rhodes Set to Team With The Good Brothers at Upcoming WWE Live Events

Cody Rhodes is joining forces with The Good Brothers.

Today, Rhodes announced on Twitter that he will team up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at upcoming WWE live events, starting with the event on March 4 in Syracuse, New York.

“Just got word I’ll be in trios action coming up on select @WWE live events…and my partners, first time ever, these bruddas… [sign of the horns emoji],” Rhodes wrote.

Who Rhodes and The Good Brothers will be competing against is uncertain. Gallows and Anderson usually work as The OC with AJ Styles, but Styles is currently out with an ankle injury.

