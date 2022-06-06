Cody Rhodes Set to Undergo Surgery This Week

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to have surgery this week.

After tearing his right pectoral tendon while weight training on Friday, Rhodes competed in last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell main event, defeating Seth Rollins in a 25-minute bout that was difficult to watch at points due to significant bruising on Rhodes’ arm and chest. Rhodes insisted on wrestling the match, and after Hell In a Cell, he told the crowd that it was his decision to wrestle.

According to Fightful Select, Rhodes will have surgery to heal his damaged pectoral muscle on Thursday.

It’s unclear how long Rhodes will be out of action, but we’ll know more following the surgery. Elias was out for 5 months, Hiromu Takahashi was out for 6 months, and WWE Hall of Famer Triple H was out for 5 months after suffering a ruptured pectoral muscle.

According to WWE, Rhodes sustained a partial tear during a RAW brawl with Rollins last Monday, and the tendon totally tore off the bone during weight training on Friday. That appears to be only for the storyline, as sources close to the situation say Rhodes was healthy until Friday’s weight training injury.

