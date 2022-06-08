Cody Rhodes Shares Final Pre-Surgery Photo of His Injury

Cody Rhodes is having surgery today to repair a complete tear in his right pectoral muscle.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes suffered the injury while weight training on Friday. Despite the significant bruising on his arm and chest, Rhodes wrestled a 25-minute Hell In a Cell battle against Seth Rollins this past Sunday. The following night on RAW, Rhodes addressed his injury and had a show of respect with Rollins, but Rollins then attacked him from behind with a sledgehammer.

There is no timetable for Rhodes’ return to play, but after surgery, they should have a better idea.

Rhodes has indicated that he wants to work Money In the Bank on July 3, but this appears to be a long shot given that he will most likely need a few months to heal.

This morning, Rhodes took to Instagram Stories to reveal photos of how the injury looked over the course of many days. He captioned the final photo, which you can see below, “Last one for a while…”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out more photos of Rhodes’ bruising progression of his torn pec by clicking here.

PHOTOS: Cody Rhodes Reveals Bruising Progression of His Torn Pec