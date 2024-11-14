Cody Rhodes Shares Photo Of John Cena At The Nightmare Factory This Week

John Cena is all over the place these days.

In addition to his many television appearances and other media obligations, the always-busy WWE legend made some time to stop by the pro wrestling school of another familiar face to WWE fans.

“The Greatest of All-Time” visited Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Factory in the Atlanta, GA. area this week.

Rhodes shared a photo of Cena with several students and trainers from the facility on X this morning.

Check out the photo below.