Cody Rhodes Sheds Some Light On Samantha Irvin’s Sudden Exit From WWE

Samantha Irvin seemed to part ways with WWE out of nowhere.

During an interview this week with MMA personality The Schmo, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about Irvin’s exit from WWE, noting that she left the company on good terms.

“What a wonderful…I feel like time will tell. In our business, five or ten years after somebody is gone, you hear ‘how wonderful. How amazing.’ She is top five, maybe top three,” Rhodes said. “Samantha was just killing it. I know with her and WWE, they left on good terms. That’s amazing because the door is open in case she ever wants to come back.”

“The American Nightmare” also reflected on his personal connection to Irvin’s work in WWE, with her most memorable call being the announcement of the WrestleMania XL Sunday main event outcome.

“I’ve never watched WrestleMania 40 back, but I can hear it still in terms of her very emotional announcement of (me) winning the WWE Championship,” Rhodes said. “That’s going to forever be linked to me. Hats off to Samantha. That’s one of my homies and I hope to see her down the road. Whatever she does, if you heard her voice, she’s going to kill it.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.