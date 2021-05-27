Cody Rhodes Shoots Down Rumor About Having Heat With The Young Bucks

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was internet speculation about legitimate backstage tension between AEW Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com said the following during his podcast:

“There’s gonna a book written someday by some of these EVP’s or someone else closely observing and we’re gonna learn about a lot of dysfunction. We’re gonna learn what a very short honeymoon period there was between certain key people in the company, who aren’t even talking to each other anymore.”

During a media call to promote the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Cody Rhodes shot down the rumor:

“When I heard that story was floating around, it is when of the things I chopped up as…we’ve been very successful, AEW, and with NXT and the Wednesday Night Wars, it created a lot of anger and I understand there is a lot of hardcore NXT and WWE fans out there and that’s why those stories don’t surprise me. People need to cling to something and as sexy as that story is, I talk to Matt and Nick every day, I talk to Kenny very often, I support their projects fully and they’ve been supportive of all my projects. We would not be able to put this show on the air, Tony is the man and he’s the boss, but we wouldn’t be able to put the show on the air if the four of us were not functioning as one team. Unfortunately, it’s not very sexy to say, but there is no truth to that. We’ll remain one team.”