Cody Rhodes Silences Crowd at WWE Hell In A Cell With Visible Injury

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of Sunday night’s WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event despite having a complete tear of his right pectoral tendon.

On Friday, Rhodes suffered a pec rupture while weight training, forcing him to withdraw from his Street Fight with Rollins at Saturday’s WWE live event in Champaign, IL. Despite the fact that Rhodes made an appearance and did an angle with Rollins, word got around backstage that he was injured. Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that Rhodes would still work the Hell In a Cell match. Rhodes’ injury was confirmed, as WWE revealed on the Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. During last Monday’s RAW brawl with Rollins, WWE claimed Rhodes suffered a partial rupture, but the tendon tore entirely off the bone while Rhodes was weight training on Friday. At the time, WWE also noted that Rhodes insisted he was still going to compete.

“For the love of the game,” Rhodes tweeted before the Hell In a Cell match.

In the main event, Rollins entered in his gear, but he quickly revealed that he was dressed in the same black and yellow polka dot outfit that WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes wore in the company. The crowd booed the disrespect, but Rollins laughed and proceeded to the Cell. Rhodes then proceeded to the ring, where it was evident that his arm and chest had been damaged, despite the fact that he was wearing his ring jacket.

After the ring introductions, Rhodes removed his jacket, and the Allstate Arena in Chicago fell silent. Rhodes’ upper arm and chest were covered in a horrible, deep bruise. The match began after Rollins laughed at the injury.

Despite Rollins focusing on the injury and Rhodes selling the hurt arm, the fans in Rosemont, IL remained stunned for most of the match. It seems like it took a long time for everyone to get over Rhodes’ bruises. There was a lot of concern on social media, and fans watching at home felt the same way. While Rhodes worked hard and appeared to be managing things well, it was difficult to watch as Rollins concentrated on the bruises, jabbing kendo sticks into them and slapping him across the arm and chest with a weight belt. Rollins and Rhodes used a bull rope, tables, chairs, kendo sticks, and other weapons in the match.

Rollins brought a sledgehammer in the last minutes of the match. Rhodes dodges the sledgehammer, then reverses a Pedigree attempt by Rollins and counters with a Pedigree of his own. They continued until Rhodes kicked out of the Stomp for the second time. Rollins then used a CrossRhodes on Rhodes, but Rhodes countered with his own CrossRhodes. Rhodes attempted to use the sledgehammer, but his arm was insufficiently strong. With the sledgehammer, Rollins charged, but Rhodes knocked it away and hit the CrossRhodes. Rhodes then hit Rollins with a second CrossRhodes and considered going for a third, but he changed his mind and let him fall to the mat. The sledgehammer was then taken by Rhodes, who nailed Rollins in the face, allowing him to cover for the pin and win.

Despite being in pain from his injuries, Rhodes offered a salute to his father and began celebrating after the match. Rhodes limped to the corner to pose for the fans once more, then dropped to his knees and kissed the mat before saying “thank you.” With Rhodes lifting his fist in the air and yelling out to the crowd, Hell In a Cell came to a close.

There’s no news yet on what Rhodes and Rollins will do next, but their feud appears to be finished. Rhodes made a motion after the bout to mark the conclusion of the show. After Rhodes defeated Rollins at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and now Hell In a Cell, the feud was 3-0 in Rhodes’ favor.

Rhodes’ return date has yet to be announced, and there’s no news on how long he’ll be out of action or whether he’ll need surgery. Due to the full tear, he could be out of action for 6 to 12 months.

Click here for complete Hell in a Cell results.