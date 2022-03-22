Cody Rhodes’ Sister Says Dusty Would Be Beaming With Pride If He Could See What’s Next

As PWMania.com previously reported, Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE after being in talks with the promotion since leaving AEW last month. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins on the second night of WrestleMania 38 with the expectation that he won’t make his WWE return until April 3rd.

Cody’s sister, Teil, posted a photo of her late father, Dusty, and her brother on Twitter with the following caption:

“I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next.”

A fan commented on the post: “Your family keeps wrestling fans on their toes for decades now. Looking forward to see what happens next.”

She responded with, “now that’s one report that’s true lol.”