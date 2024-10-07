Cody Rhodes Speaks Out About His Aggressive Schedule As Undisputed WWE Champion

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes spoke with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover on a number of topics, including his aggressive schedule as champion.

Rhodes said, “The schedule for the champion is indeed an aggressive schedule, but I still get time every week with my girls and that’s just the best. WWE helps build a team around you, you get dedicated people… in terms of you have a dedicated person from talent relations, you have a dedicated person from travel, you have these dedicated individuals who we do a little weekly meeting. I have really enjoyed it and also really relied on it.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.