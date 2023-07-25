Cody Rhodes Speaks Out About The “Disinformation Campaign” Following His AEW Departure

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes discussed the rumors following his departure from AEW as a wrestler and Executive Vice President:

“You [Van Vliet] mentioned taking pride in the executive element. So you were there when I was still running those meetings, I really loved it. But from an ego standpoint, from an optics standpoint, that was really cool. But I also really loved leading, and I just maybe wasn’t ready to fully lead at that point. And it didn’t rub everyone the right way, why is he running the production meeting? Why is this and that and then you know, your vision, Kenny’s vision, Matt and Nick’s vision, everyone’s visions, that one thing. But you know, Tony has a vision and this is his money, and then let’s see how that plays out. But that was a good time.”

“When we left there was this whole like disinformation campaign that Wade Keller put out, and I’m not even mad at Wade Keller no heat with Wade. But I could tell what was going on. Again, you didn’t talk to any real source. No, I was an executive, as a member of management. I was happy, wanted to help and took huge pride in us being a professional organization and, and that shows amongst the roster, the locker room, my kids, the people I didn’t recruit, people I did recruit. Yeah, there was such a fog of misinformation of when I left that. It’s fun to see in the doc itself. You know, that wasn’t the case, it was just time.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to ITRWrestling.com for the transcription)