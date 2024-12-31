Cody Rhodes Speaks Out On A ‘Bad Habit’ In The Wrestling Business

During an interview on 2 Bears, 1 Cave, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on wrestlers making “crossover” appearances in other forms of entertainment. Rhodes, who has himself ventured into acting and reality TV, emphasized the growing importance of such opportunities in building a wrestler’s brand and the overall industry.

“Wrestling has a bad habit, and this is in all companies everywhere, of not understanding [that] we’re in a bubble. There’s a whole outside world, there’s multiple mediums of entertainment, don’t be in a bubble. Don’t be afraid to do a little crossover, pure hardcore wrestling fans may not love it but there’s something on the show that’s for them already. I’m not burying where I formerly was [AEW] but not understanding the power, the magnitude of new eyeballs and crossing over.

Also, I hate gatekeeping when it comes to what we do. One of the things I do really like about pro wrestling fans and sports entertainment, I wish the locker rooms would feel this more, we welcome [new fans], please [come to a show].”