Cody Rhodes Speaks Out On Divide Between WWE and AEW Fans

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Cody Rhodes talked about the divide between WWE and AEW fans:

“I feel like that fan base, that divide that exists amongst all the different bubbles, if there was any negativity, well I can put some of the blame on my shoulders.”

“The last shows I had done before making this WWE return, I’m taking little fun potshots and talking smack which is what wrestlers do. I think sometimes the fans that attach themselves to those statements forget that we are in the realm of entertainment, but I added to the tribalism myself, so I can’t necessarily get mad at it when I see it.”

Cody also talked about transitioning from WWE to the independent wrestling scene in 2016:

“When I left initially and did the big independent run, I’d never really been to the independents outside of a few here and there taking my dad and watching him. When I did the big independent run, which was a full two years before it was a commitment to Ring of Honor, and after that, obviously, it would segue into AEW. What really happened and what I learned was at WWE I just felt like I was spoiled. I started right in front of 1000s and 1000s of people. The lights are down, the spotlight is on the ring, it’s WWE, and the place is going nuts. I felt like I perhaps took it for granted. Going to the independents, you did get the opportunity to do these meet and greets. That’s a big part of independent wrestling. To me, the match was almost secondary. I wanted to meet every fan. That’s why I started wearing the suit and tie everywhere I went. It became second nature to me. I wanted to meet them. I never felt like I fully crossed the aisle. I never felt like I really met all these fans over the years.”



