Cody Rhodes Speaks Out On Possibly Turning Heel Down The Road

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, where he talked about a number of topics including possibly turning heel down the road.

Rhodes said, “I think I’m lying if I say I don’t think about it. The truth is, I’m so caught up in the connection that I have, whether it’s the friendships bracelets I get at the shows, or just these moments you have with the kids coming full cosplay, this new generation of fan that’s going to grow up and have podcasts and radio shows…I’m so invested in them, it’s rare when I think outside of ‘Well, what about a version of me that’s hated? That’s disliked, that’s booed?’”

On why he doesn’t think it’s likely:

“I’ve certainly been booed before, been booed heavily…I guess I think minimally about it. And I could…you never say never. John [Cena]’s never happened, and I think rightfully so. I think what we got there, we look back at now and realize, I was just watching him vs. Umaga the other day, you see the magic of what John was able to do. With the time I have left, contract wise, I don’t see it. But again, never say never. Absolutes are the worst thing in sports entertainment and pro wrestling.”

