Cody Rhodes Suffers Injury On AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s Dynamite show.

Arn Anderson noted on his Coach’s Corner post-show that Rhodes “dinged” his shoulder during last night’s tag team match, which saw Rhodes and Lee Johnson defeat Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. The AEW medical team later confirmed that Rhodes suffered a “slight tear of his left rotator cuff” during the match. His status was listed as TBD.

There’s no word on if this is a storyline injury, or if Rhodes is actually injured. He is scheduled to team with Red Velvet to face Jade Cargill and NBA Legend Shaq on the March 3 edition of Dynamite.