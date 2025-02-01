Cody Rhodes Surpasses 300 Days As Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes has been on a dominant run since capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night 2.

Following his historic win, Rhodes entered a feud with AJ Styles, successfully defending his title against him at Backlash France and again at Clash at the Castle in an I Quit Match.

Rhodes later teamed up with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Money in the Bank, where they fell short against The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, & Tama Tonga). At SummerSlam, Rhodes secured a victory over Solo Sikoa, with some unexpected assistance from Reigns.

His reign continued at Bash in Berlin, where he retained the championship against Kevin Owens, and later at Crown Jewel, where he defeated World Champion GUNTHER to claim the Crown Jewel Title. Rhodes then reignited his rivalry with Owens, defeating him once again at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

Now, Rhodes and Owens are set to clash once more in a Ladder Match tonight at Royal Rumble.

With his reign surpassing 300 days, Rhodes continues to solidify his legacy as Undisputed WWE Champion.