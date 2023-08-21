Cody Rhodes Talks About AEW Breaking Records With ALL IN 2023

Cody Rhodes’ sister came up with the show name for “ALL IN.”

The original “ALL IN.”

“The American Nightmare” revealed this nugget of information during a recent Ask Me Anything chat on Reddit, where he was asked about the record-breaking success of AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England this Sunday, August 27, 2023.

“I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there,” he said when asked if he will be tuning into the event. “I am proud of Matt and Nick [Jackson] for taking our creation to another level.”

Rhodes continued, “Also shout out to my Sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves.”

Check out the complete Reddit A.M.A. of Cody Rhodes by visiting Reddit.com.