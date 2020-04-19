Cody Rhodes Talks About His Connection To Tiger King

Cody Rhodes discussed how he has a loose connection to Tiger King, the Netflix series, while doing an interview with Bleacher Report Live.

Here is what he had to say:

“I had this very loose kind of connection to Tiger King, very loose, as far as, I went to a sanctuary that was in Melrose, FL, a really great tiger sanctuary called Single Vision, and they took tigers that, situations like Joe Exotic or situations like, there is a bit of an epidemic in the country with people who get these big cats and then they don’t know what to do with them, like you saw on the show, so they would go to places like Joe, or Carole, whomever, however you weigh in on it, they would go to places like that, and he would be a sanctuary for certain cats, but, I’m trying not to implicate anyone, I had heard the Carole Baskin story like five years ago, and it was just a universally known thing, like amongst that world, amongst the tiger world, that like, ‘Hey, don’t mess with her, this is what she did.’ Now I’m not saying I believe it, but I was told as if it was absolute fact, so when it was brought up on the show, my mind was blown.”

“Brandi was told as well. Here was why we were told this. We were debating, do we go to Big Cat Sanctuary [Carole Baskins’ sanctuary] or do we go to our other place. And the individual was like, ‘Well, you don’t want to go to the former because…’ And that’s where we heard it for the first time.”