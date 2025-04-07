Cody Rhodes Talks About Possibly Following The Rock, John Cena From WWE To Hollywood

Could Cody Rhodes follow in the footsteps of guys like The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista?

“The American Nightmare” himself sees it as a possibility.

The Undisputed WWE Champion appeared on Pardon My Take for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of making the move to Hollywood.

“I’d love to get out there, there’s some fun projects coming up,” he said. “I’d love to get out there and tell stories that way for sure and grow. I love pro wrestling, I always will. To get out there, I love what Rock has done, I love what John has done, and Dave Batista as well.”

He added, “All of them have gone different routes when approaching Hollywood and I think I might be next to join the fray in all that.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.