Cody Rhodes Talks About Road To WrestleMania Getting Started Early

The road to WrestleMania began early.

That’s how Cody Rhodes sees things.

“The American Nightmare” said as much when discussing the eventful evening at WWE Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta, GA., which featured the return of The Rock after his match alongside Roman Reigns, as well as the post-show attack he suffered at the hands of Kevin Owens.

“I’d be foolish to try and tell you anything different because the entire video exists online and you can see every inch of it,” Rhodes said regarding the Owens parking lot attack. “I’ll try and keep my remarks short in terms of how I feel but I will tell you this. t’s a very passionate industry, everybody wants the north star of our business which is the WWE championship and the championship that I hold at this time. I don’t know if you’ll see this unfold on screens, on Smackdown, on Raw or when we come overseas.”

He added, “Pro Wrestling and sports entertainment tends to like dive into that. Perhaps it does, or perhaps its dealt internally. I overall, I did feel very happy about my match at Bad Blood. I was happy for the city of Atlanta, that being the city that raised me. Everything happened and appeared and I was happy for Atlanta and the WWE because it feels like the road to Wrestlemania started early this year.”

Check out the complete interview at ManchesterEveningNews.co.uk.