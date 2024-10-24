Cody Rhodes Talks About Rumored Main Event For WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

It has been rumored for “The Grandest Stage of Them All” when WWE invades Allegiant Stadium next year for WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent interview with Dayna Roselli on Vegas Revealed, “The American Nightmare” addressed these rumors.

“There are so many rumors circulating,” Rhodes said. “It eats up the social feed, all the different rumors of what the matches might be. The hardest thing to do in WWE, sports entertainment, and pro wrestling in general is not to win [the WWE Title], the hardest thing to do is main event WrestleMania.”

He added, “I don’t care what the rumor is, as long as the rumor is I’m in the main event of WrestleMania. I’m good with it. What I can say for those who keep an eye on the rumor, I bet you what they get at WrestleMania 41 is unexpected even to them. Even the people who follow this, the diehards who feel like they have their finger on the pulse, this one is going to be tough. This one is going to be unexpected, is the best way to put it, but in the best of ways.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.