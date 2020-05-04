Cody Rhodes Talks About The AEW TNT Championship and His In-Ring Future

Cody Rhodes recently did an interview with Tony Schiavone. Here are the highlights:

On why the TNT Championship is so important to him: “I love all those stats [of his career accomplishments], but they — they’re almost like tenure stats. Just cumulative, ‘look at his game after he’s gone’ type stats, versus here and now. And here and now is the TNT Championship. So when you’re a second-generation, third generation, whatever and you join this, you’re almost always set with the standards that were laid before you. Well, my standards are pretty lofty. You know, Dusty was a three-time World Champion, and started everybody and their mother when it comes to giving them their debuts and their breaks. I mean, he really had a significant chunk of wrestling’s total legacy. I don’t do this to be anything other than the greatest. Anything other than the absolute best. That sounds ridiculous, but I really still believe in dreams. And you get better every day. Every day since I started, which is really 15 years old since I started, I’ve tried to be a better wrestler the next day.”

On his future: “So I’m gonna be 35 in June, and I said I’m only gonna do this till 40 years old. I don’t know if that’s accurate. Rarely ever in wrestling, but that’s what I said. And I want to make sure that two people in particular never have to work a day in their life. That’s my wife, who will choose to work every day because that’s who she is, and my mother who refuses to acknowledge that I’m still trying to do everything I can to take care of her … but I want to make sure they know that I did it, and I did it in wrestling.”