Cody Rhodes Talks About Wanting Arn Anderson With Him In WWE

“The American Nightmare” misses Arn Anderson.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the NotSam Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he spoke about how he would move mountains to be able to have Double A by his side in WWE.

“I miss Arn (Anderson) greatly. I think had I had Arn at WrestleMania, things might have been different (he laughed),” Rhodes said. “He just was a huge positive force for me there and he’s so freakin’ smart about the psychology of a crowd and not enough people go to him. Plenty do, but not enough go to him and say, hey, what about this? Because they don’t want it changed. You don’t have to change it.”

Cody continued, “You should at least hear what he’s thinking though. You got your (Steven) Spielberg’s and (Francis Ford) Coppola’s and your (Martin) Scorsese and all these people, the cinema meme you notice. Arn really is one of those. He did this at the highest level. People rioting over stuff Arn did in the past and here he is getting famous again. Just in a inappropriate way (referring to Arn’s Glock promo). But, I love Arn, miss him. I would move a lot of things and move mountains if the opportunity came up for Arn to show up and come to my aid one more time.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.