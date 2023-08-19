Cody Rhodes Talks About What “Finishing The Story” Means To Him

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about what “finishing the story” means to him, as well as potentially winning the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, currently owned by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what ‘finishing the story’ means to him: “It was very clear to every body, new people, young infrastructure people, all the way up to the top brass, what my story and goal when returning was. I’m talking about the physical hardware of the belt. Anytime a belt is new and shows up, every superstar, we all want it. Just now, I signed a replica one at an appearance. ‘Man, it’s very nice.’ We all have gold fever for these titles. The way it came out of that press conference made it sound non-important. That’s as important of a title as it can possibly be, it’s just not related to the ‘finish the story’ theme.”

On potentially winning the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship owned by Seth “Freakin'” Rollins: “What happens is what happens. This is a very unpredictable world. It gets more unpredictable by the day. Every day there is some level of news, scandal, excitement, something. I believe, sincerely, this run that I have been lucky to get, and also have earned, I want to let it ride and see where it goes. I don’t look at it as diminishing anything. It’s a massive title that represent Raw, which is the show I’m on.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.