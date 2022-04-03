Cody Rhodes Talks WWE Return, Leaving AEW

Ahead of his sensational return to WWE, Cody Rhodes sat down with Variety to discuss his latest career move, his father, and coming back to prove a point.

Cody admitted that it is a “heavy feeling” coming back but after he accomplished what he wanted in AEW, he felt like he needed to revisit the thing that he was after in the first place.

“Even now, thinking about it is heavy. So yeah, all the feelings — happy, excited, pressure, responsibility, all of it,” Cody said.

He remarked that the Cody coming back is a different person that left six years ago and he told Vince McMahon, Bruce Pritchard, and Nick Khan that he truly believes he is the best in this business and now they’re giving him the opportunity to prove it.

Cody did not want to go into specifics of why he left AEW, saying that he remained silent about that and will keep his word. While money and creative were part of it, he said that there were a lot of theories which were incorrect. He praised The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan but said that it was time for him to move on.

“I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can’t leave any stone unturned with that,” Cody explained.

Rhodes also revealed that A&E are working on a biography for his father Dusty as part of the new deal with WWE and he is heading it up as an executive producer, being fully involved with the production.

You can read the full interview at Variety.com.