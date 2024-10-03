Cody Rhodes Teases Big Plans For WWE WrestleMania 41

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today. He discussed NXT’s first show on The CW this week.

Rhodes said, “The top brass shared with me that last night was NXT’s debut on the CW. Those early numbers are quite incredible for NXT in terms of where it’s been and where it is now. I’m excited for those to come out today and everybody to see just how much of a splash they made on their very first night.”

On the interview he did with Roman Reigns at Bobby Dodd Stadium:

“There’s a suspension of disbelief in sports entertainment, but I wish people could have been there to see how real it really is with myself and my tag team partner at Bad Blood. We stood on opposite sides of the field for all of the pre-shoots as they were getting the lights and everything ready. There was no discussion whatsoever. There was no awareness of what the other might say to the other. We just walked across the field, met at the 50, and ran it straight through. Hats off to Mr. Heyman, J.B. and Rob Fee because they put this thing together in such a cinematic way.”

On his match coming up at Bad Blood:

“The title is not on the line, but there is something that happens at Bad Blood, I guess a video package or a vignette that’s going to play in the show. I gotta keep it vague, but there are title implications for Crown Jewel moving past. Sorry for being so vague. A little spoiler there. In addition to that, at WrestleMania 41, I am looking to do what I’ve done three times now and enter the main event, but I think it will be something that perhaps is bigger than anyone anticipated.”

