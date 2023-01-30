Cody Rhodes Teases Possible Return of the Winged Eagle World Title

If Cody Rhodes has his way, the Winged Eagle WWE Championship could return.

Rhodes shared a picture of the belt on Instagram. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned resurrecting that title. Rhodes stated after his WWE return last year that he wanted to bring that belt back and win it because his father was unable to do so.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, Rhodes also discussed his father and Roman Reigns. To view the video, scroll down on this page.

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE plans to reintroduce two World Titles. Reigns currently holds the Universal and WWE Championships, but the company has stated that after WrestleMania, each brand will have its own major title.

Plans are subject to change, click here for backstage news on WWE’s current plans for WrestleMania 39.

You can check out Rhodes’ post below: